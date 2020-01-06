AMR Ambulance hit by BB gun round

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are investigating after an AMR Ambulance was hit by a BB gun round. It happened around 6:45 p.m. on Sunday night along the 600-block of South Geddes Street.

The EMT’s say they heard two loud bangs and not long after they found the damage, which is consistent with a BB gun round.

No one was hurt and AMR tells NewsChannel 9 that the ambulance is being repaired and returned to service.

If you saw what happened, give Syracuse Police a call at (315) 442-5222.

