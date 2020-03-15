Amtrak limits upstate service to only Albany and Niagara Falls

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting Sunday, the coronavirus is limiting most Amtrak service north of New York City. From Penn Station, Amtrak’s Adirondack line will only go to Albany, and the Maple Leaf will only run to Niagara Falls.
Regular stops along the Adirondack and Maple Leaf lines include Hudson, Schenectady, Amsterdam, Saratoga Springs, and Glens Falls.
According to a statement from Amtrak, they have suspended these stops and other services due to severely reduced demand.
Outside of New York, Amtrak lines will continue service to Boston and Hartford, as well as southern cities.
