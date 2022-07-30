(WSYR-TV) — Amtrak stopped running their passenger trains across Upstate N.Y., including through Syracuse on Friday, July 29 due to an old warehouse in Albany that has a wall in danger of collapsing soon near the tracks.

The closure of the tracks interrupted service west from Albany and complicated operations of Amtrack’s new Burlington, Vermont to New York City service.

Amtrack officials did not say when the tracks would reopen and City officials in Albany are concerned about the stability of the privately owned warehouse, which is north of the city’s downtown.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan said a structural engineering report states that the warehouse’s south wall is considered to collapse soon.