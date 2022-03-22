(WSYR-TV) — Comedian Amy Schumer will perform at the Turning Stone Resort Casino on September 24, during her first major tour in over four years.

Schumer, an Emmy-winning and Golden Globe-nominated comedian, is the only female comic to headline in the Madison Square Garden. When asked about going back on the road, she simply said “Let’s go.” Schumer will also co-host the 94th Academy Awards with Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall on March 27.

Tickets for her performance will go on sale on March 24 for Turning Stone Rewards Members and March 25 at 10 a.m. for the general public. Tickets will start at $39 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster, the Turning Stone Box Office, or by calling (877) 833-SHOW. The Turning Stone Resort Casino says all guests are welcome to attend shows in the event center and showroom regardless of vaccination status.