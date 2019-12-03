An apple a day… could last up to a year

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — An apple that could last up to a year in a refrigerator is starting to hit grocery store shelves!

It took researchers and farmers two decades to make the Cosmic Crisp Apple. It’s a mixture of Enterprise and Honeycrisp Apples. The acidity of the Cosmic Crisp supposedly prevents it from turning brown as quickly as other apples.

Only 450,000 boxes are available this year, but next year, there should be more than two million boxes, so keep your eye out!

