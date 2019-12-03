An apple a day… could last up to a year

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — An apple that could last up to a year in a refrigerator is starting to hit grocery store shelves!
It took researchers and farmers two decades to make the Cosmic Crisp Apple. It’s a mixture of Enterprise and Honeycrisp Apples. The acidity of the Cosmic Crisp supposedly prevents it from turning brown as quickly as other apples.
Only 450,000 boxes are available this year, but next year, there should be more than two million boxes, so keep your eye out!
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Syracuse common council voting on new police contract Thursday afternoon
- A how-to guide to getting to the Super Bowl
- Chiefs’ add Suggs to defensive mix for Super Bowl push
- Tokyo Olympics: Preparing for everything including a quake
- Daily Pledge: Lyncourt School, 5th Grade, Ms. Jones – December 19th
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App