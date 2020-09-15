An At-Home Tailgate Recipe: Beef and Kale Queso Fundido

While tailgating may be a thing of the past you can still have those football favorites when watching the game at home. The New York Beef Council’s “Man With a Pan” Ryan Gros, tells us all about Beef and Kale Queso Fundido perfect for at-home tailgate!

Ingredients:

8 ounces cooked (leftover) beef Pot Roast, finely chopped, (about 1-1/2 cups)

1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes with mild green chilies, undrained

1/2 cup beer

2 cups shredded regular or reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1 cup finely chopped kale leaves

Directions:

Combine tomatoes and beer in medium saucepan; bring to a boil over medium heat. Meanwhile, toss cheese with cornstarch until coated. Reduce heat to low; cook 3 to 6 minutes, adding cheese mixture, 1/2 cup at a time, and stirring constantly until cheese is melted. Do not boil. Stir in beef and kale; continue cooking 3 to 5 minutes or until beef is heated through, stirring frequently. Pour into serving dish. Serve immediately with serving suggestions, as desired.

The New York Beef Council is having a giveaway, The Ultimate Game Day Backyard Experience, a total value package of $2000. To learn more about the giveaway you can click here and for more information about recipes visit, NYBeef.org.