An At-Home Tailgate Recipe: Beef and Kale Queso Fundido

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

While tailgating may be a thing of the past you can still have those football favorites when watching the game at home. The New York Beef Council’s “Man With a Pan” Ryan Gros, tells us all about Beef and Kale Queso Fundido perfect for at-home tailgate!

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces cooked (leftover) beef Pot Roast, finely chopped, (about 1-1/2 cups)
  • 1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes with mild green chilies, undrained
  • 1/2 cup beer
  • 2 cups shredded regular or reduced-fat Mexican cheese blend
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 cup finely chopped kale leaves

Directions:

  1. Combine tomatoes and beer in medium saucepan; bring to a boil over medium heat. Meanwhile, toss cheese with cornstarch until coated.
  2. Reduce heat to low; cook 3 to 6 minutes, adding cheese mixture, 1/2 cup at a time, and stirring constantly until cheese is melted. Do not boil.
  3. Stir in beef and kale; continue cooking 3 to 5 minutes or until beef is heated through, stirring frequently. Pour into serving dish. Serve immediately with serving suggestions, as desired.

The New York Beef Council is having a giveaway, The Ultimate Game Day Backyard Experience, a total value package of $2000. To learn more about the giveaway you can click here and for more information about recipes visit, NYBeef.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected