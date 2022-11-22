CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– An end to a weeks-long dispute between Section III athletics and ice hockey officials is in sight, but the new agreement won’t be between the two parties.

West Genesee Varsity Head Coach Frank Colabufo says the participating school districts in Section III with ice hockey programs have met to discuss ways to resolve the issue and are hoping to meet with the officials this weekend to come to a resolution that won’t violate their current contract.

“Let’s see if we can work with the officials to get the kids on the ice and try to come up with a solution that’s reasonable and amendable to the officials and potentially make the game safer for the kids when they’re playing and I think that’s where we’re at and I really believe it’s gonna happen.” Frank Colabufo, West Genesee Head Ice Hockey Coach

While the details of the proposed solution are still unclear Vince Christian, an Ice Hockey Representative to the Section III Sports Committee says he’s hopeful an agreement will be met with the school district’s but isn’t making any promises.

Since the dispute between Section III and the officials began nearly 55 referees have decided to go inactive, essentially walking out leaving only 10 officials between the Syracuse and Utica region. If an agreement is decided this weekend Christian believes some of those 55 referees will return to the ice for the season.

The athletes are their parents are hoping the situation can be resolved quickly so they can have a normal, full season, something they haven’t had in over two years.