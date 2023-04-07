SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A nice long dry stretch continues across CNY through the holiday weekend and beyond.

A frosty chill tonight

Winds lighten and the sky remains pretty clear tonight with a very dry air mass in place. Expect lows to drop into the 20s.

Easter weekend is looking good!

As high pressure gets closer to Central New York, it sets the stage for nice Easter weekend with sunshine and moderating temperatures. While we are still cool for Saturday with highs in the 40s, there will be less wind.

Saturday night into Easter morning is going to be chilly with readings dropping into the mid to upper 20s.

After a chilly, frosty start to our Easter, we will recover nicely under lots of strong April sunshine with a seasonable high in the mid-50s.

This is great news for the Easter Bunny, egg hunts and other festivities that so many are taking part in with the family and friends over the holiday weekend! Just be sure to have the jacket handy, especially during the mornings since the start of each weekend day likely is going to be frosty.

An extended stretch of dry weather

There are strong signs that high pressure sets up shop in the Northeast right into much of next week. This means a continuation of dry weather and a good amount of sunshine at least through the middle of the week and perhaps even beyond.

Given the extended period of April sunshine we should have a gradual warming trend with 70-degree weather likely by Wednesday. We could even make a run at 80 degrees by the end of the week!