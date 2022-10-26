SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Opera is putting on a spooky and immersive walk through haunted house titled, Madness and the Medium, beginning October 28 and lasting through the weekend.

The Redhouse Arts Center will become an opera-themed, walk-through haunted house featuring scenes of murder, mayhem, and madness from iconic operas.

People will walk through the haunted house to reach their ultimate destination, the stage, where they’ll watch a fully-staged production of Menotti’s The Medium.

When can I go?

Premium Experience with Reception – $80 7 p.m. (October 28 & 29) 3 p.m. (October 30)

General Admission – $55 7:30 p.m.(October 28 & 29) 3:30 p.m. (October 30)



Those attending the 7 p.m. reserved time on Friday and Saturday, and the 3 p.m. reserved time on Sunday, will enjoy a reception in between the immersive haunted house and opera production, featuring sweet and savory treats, prepared by local eateries.

At the end of this reception, those attending the 7:30 pm and 3:30 pm showtimes will meet in the lobby (after their haunted tour concludes) for a brief intermission. Then, all guests will be sent back to their seats and go back in time to the “faded ruins of the 1920s” and the world of The Medium.

The opera follows Baba, a con woman with a drinking problem. Her daughter and her “adopted” mute orphan trick people who are grieving into believing that Baba, via her alter ego Madame Flora, can talk to their loved ones

Things get a little tricky for Baba when the wires between her alter ego and reality become crossed.

“Traditionally, when audiences come to the opera, they’re watching the show. This way, by inviting the audience to physically immerse themselves into the production, we’re inviting them to become part of the performance,” says John Rozzoni, General Director of Syracuse Opera.

“Murder, mayhem, and madness—The Medium has got it all! We can’t think of a better way to celebrate spooky season,” Syracuse Opera says, “And, if you’d like to get a preview of the “spooktacular” set-up, the stage will be set up tomorrow, Tuesday, October 25, for your cameras to preview!”

The opera is recommended for audience members who are ages 13 and up.

The production contains subject matter that may be triggering to some. There are blank gunshots, and elements depicting abuse and violence.

Tickets are still available for performances on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Redhouse Arts Center.

Tickets may be purchased online, or at the Redhouse Arts Center’s Box Office. Call 315-362-2785 or visit 400 S. Salina Street from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday.