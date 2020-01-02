An intoxicated man rolls over in UTV

HOMER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Cortland man is facing DWI charges after rolling his UTV while drunk.

On Tuesday, December 31, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to Parks Road and Town Line Road in the Town of Homer for a crash. When they arrived, they found Edward Moore Jr., 61, of Cortland, off the side of the road in his UTV. Moore Jr. was uninjured.

Moore was arrested and arraigned in the Town of Homer Court and then released. He is due back in court on January 14.

