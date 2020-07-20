An Update From Mayor Walsh On Where We Stand

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has had a lot to manage over the last few months. COVID-19 and the ‘Black Lives Matter Movement,’ both took center stage along with other pressing issues from lead paint problems to enforcing social distancing guidelines and even summer fun.
Mayor Walsh says he’s on a mission to continue his work to help the Syracuse community on all fronts and reinvigorate Central New York even in the midst of a global pandemic.
