WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The City of Watertown has offered an update on water distribution during the present emergency.

In a press release, there have been some changes in the hours of operations and sites for the distribution of potable and non-potable.

The Watertown High School and Northland Plaza locations were closed at 2 p.m.

The Fairgrounds location will still hand out bulk potable water will be available . People are asked to bring their own container. One-gallon jugs will be handed out until 5 p.m.

The Fairgrounds site will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The distribution area will be moved to just past the exhibition hall to the left. Only bulk potable water will be available and people will need to bring their own containers.

New Hope Baptist Church on 19983 State Route 3 just past BOCES will be handing out 275 cases of water at 4 p.m. until all are served.

A boil-water advisory is still in effect for the city. Residents are reminded to bring tap water to a rolling boil and then boil for one minute. Allow the water to cool before using.

Bottled and/or boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice. City officials will continue to offer updates regarding to drinkability of water and distribution sites.