An uptick in Scam Calls in 2019: what to know

(WSYR-TV) It’s the buzzing topic everyone loves to hate: robocalls. A record number of calls bombarded billions of U.S. phone lines in 2019.

If you answer the phone and hear a recorded message instead of a live person, it’s likely a robocall.

It’s done so often because it’s cheap and easy for scammers and telemarketers to make robocalls over the internet from anywhere in the world.

Scammers are tricky, so it’s best not to answer any unknown numbers. Don’t press any keys or say anything in response to a recorded message. Do not trust caller I.D., as scammers can trick your phone into displaying a phone number from likely any person or business.

In December, the Traced Act was signed into law to make it easier for callers to identify robocalls. New York State’s “Nuisance Call Act” has passed, which requires telemarketers to have your consent before sharing or selling contact information. The law will go into effect in March.

If you or someone you know may have been scammed, you can call A.A.R.P.’s fraud helpline at (877) 908-3360.