SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Saint Joseph’s Health Amphitheater will be hosting four empoweringly chaotic bands on July 27.

The show will consist of four bands: Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, Lilith Czar, and The Warning, easily recognized as the Queens of Rock ‘N’ Roll throughout the industry.

The bands are set to begin their show at 6 p.m., feeding into the chaos, there is no set lineup as to who will perform first as they continue to rotate their performances at each show.

Halestorm is most commonly known for their singles like, “Love Bites (So Do I)”, “I Miss the Misery”, and “Apocalyptic”. Lzzy Hale smashed her way through the industry in the early 2000’s as she became a leading name in a male dominated industry. With her grungy and fierce, vocals, backed by the impeccable skills from her band, viewers will not be disappointed.

The Pretty Reckless, another immensely skilled band, is led by Taylor Momsen, a beautifully sinister vocalist who has made absolute bangers like, “Death by Rock and Roll”, “Take Me Down”, and “Heaven Knows”. Momsen can also be noted as Cindy Lou Who from Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Lilith Czar, a complete show stopper, has toured with bands like Motionless in White, Ice Nine Kills, and Black Veil Brides, in which she is married to front man Andy Biersack. It’s nothing new for this goddess, formerly known as Juliet Simms, she got her start back in 2007 in a band called Automatic Loveletter where she later became a solo artist. In 2021, she ‘buried’ her old self, creating Lilith Czar in doing so. She is best known for her songs like “Anarchy”, “King”, and “Unholy”.

The Warning, known for songs like, “Fade Away”, “ERROR”, and “Hunter”, offer viewers a captivating performance. The three sisters shot to fame thanks to their insane music skills and unique sound. The band was discovered through their viral videos in which led to them to signing with LAVA Records in 2021.

Tickets are still available through Saint Joseph’s Health Amphitheater’s website, linked here.