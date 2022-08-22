(WSYR-TV) — Have you ever wondered if extraterrestrials have visited Earth for millions of years?

The team behind Ancient Aliens will explore this theory, among many, during the out-of-this-world Ancient Aliens Live show at The Oncenter on Friday, November 18.

The show will last around 90 minutes and celebrates the long-running program by the same name on the History Channel. Theorist Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, the man in the “Aliens.” meme, will join aerospace engineer Dr. Travis Taylor, UK government UFO investigator Nick Pope, and “real-life Indiana Jones” David Childress to discuss extraterrestrial theories on fan-favorite topics from Ancient Egypt to Antarctica.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $39 to $59.

A VIP photo package is also available. It offers fans an opportunity to take a photo with the Ancient Aliens team for $110.

You can learn more about the event and the Ancient Aliens team on the official event website.