And the SAMMY goes to…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York band and musicians were in the spotlight on Friday night for the 2021 Syracuse Area Music Awards, also known as the SAMMYS.
The event was live streamed from Subcat Studios.
A full list of winners is below:
Best Alternative: The Exploding Flowers – Strangers
Best Americana: Harmonic Dirt – Live At The Ridge
Best Blues: Tas Cru – DRIVE ON
Best Country: Tink Bennett & Tailor Made – Hate The Game
Best Electronic: Asael – We Believed
Best Hard Rock: Junexa – Lifeless
Best Hip-Hop or Rap: Big Nate MG – The Story of MG
Best Jam Band: Vaporeyes – Cantrips
Best Jazz: London McDaniel – Anatural Aphrodisiaca
Best Other Style: DiCosimo/Pagán – Con Moto
Best Pop: Jess Novak Band – Standing Now
Best R&B: Jaquiel – Summer Nights in the Southward
Best Rock: Atkins Riot – Couch Potato
Best Singer-Songwriter: Amanda Rogers – The Hallow
People’s Choice Local Artist or Band: Gary Johnson
People’s Choice Livestream Event or Series: Disruption Network Local Music Monday
People’s Choice Academic or Musical Organization: Baldwinsville Marching Band
People’s Choice Local Venue: Rise N Shine Diner
Jack O Bocchino Spirit of the Sammys Award: Bill Baldwin
Brian Burke Award for Best New Artist: Trauma Cat
Community Spirit Award: Corey Paige