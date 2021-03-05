And the SAMMY goes to…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York band and musicians were in the spotlight on Friday night for the 2021 Syracuse Area Music Awards, also known as the SAMMYS.

The event was live streamed from Subcat Studios.

A full list of winners is below:

Best Alternative: The Exploding Flowers – Strangers

Best Americana: Harmonic Dirt – Live At The Ridge

Best Blues: Tas Cru – DRIVE ON

Best Country: Tink Bennett & Tailor Made – Hate The Game

Best Electronic: Asael – We Believed

Best Hard Rock: Junexa – Lifeless

Best Hip-Hop or Rap: Big Nate MG – The Story of MG

Best Jam Band: Vaporeyes – Cantrips

Best Jazz: London McDaniel – Anatural Aphrodisiaca

Best Other Style: DiCosimo/Pagán – Con Moto

Best Pop: Jess Novak Band – Standing Now

Best R&B: Jaquiel – Summer Nights in the Southward

Best Rock: Atkins Riot – Couch Potato

Best Singer-Songwriter: Amanda Rogers – The Hallow

People’s Choice Local Artist or Band: Gary Johnson

People’s Choice Livestream Event or Series: Disruption Network Local Music Monday

People’s Choice Academic or Musical Organization: Baldwinsville Marching Band

People’s Choice Local Venue: Rise N Shine Diner

Jack O Bocchino Spirit of the Sammys Award: Bill Baldwin

Brian Burke Award for Best New Artist: Trauma Cat

Community Spirit Award: Corey Paige