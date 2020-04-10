Andrea Maranville Serves Up An Easy Easter Lemon Loaf

Easter Sunday is only a few days away which means it’s time to think of tasty treats for the family. Chef Andrea Maranville from Silver City Baking Company has the perfect Lemon Loaf recipe that is easy to bake with just a few ingredients you likely have at home!

All you need is 1 1/2 cup of sugar, 3/4 of a cup of oil, vanilla, eggs, baking powder, flour, milk and lemon juice to whip up a lemon loaf.

Pour the mix in a loaf pan, and bake at 350 for 45 minuets. Once golden brown, use powdered sugar, milk and a hint of lemon zest, as a glaze for extra flavor.

Learn more about Maranville and her recipes at AndreaMaranville.com