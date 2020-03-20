Angotti’s Restaurant adapting to new business style in the midst of COVID-19 concerns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With restaurants across New York no longer allowed to have customers dining in, many small business owners are struggling to get by.

At Angotti’s Restaurant on Syracuse’s East Side, their dining chairs are empty and their catering business has been halted. Conditions they haven’t been through since they opened in the early 60’s. Roberto Angotti, Owner of Angotti’s, said they’ll likely lose more than half of their business soon.

“It’s tough enough in this business, let alone with this happening. But more important is health. so you know you have to do what’s right for all, not just for us,” Angotti said.

The restaurant is owned and operated by the whole family. Their core group of four family members are still on the job. All but one of their servers has been let go. They’re helping out with curbside pickup and sticking to takeout only.

“I have to say, we have great customers and this is a great town and that’s why we’re here and we’ve been doing what we’ve been doing as long as we’ve been doing,” Angotti said.

The City of Syracuse is now helping out and offering zero-interest emergency loans, averaging around $10,000 for small businesses in the city. While times are trying, the Angotti’s won’t be taking part.

“At the time it’s not necessary for me, but I hope that encourages those that are, that need it to, and it’s available, I’d rather have people in necessity utilize that loan first,” Angotti said.

Angotti’s is closed on Sundays and Mondays, but they are open Tuesday and Wednesday for lunch. Thursday through Saturday, they’re open for lunch and dinner. If things change, Angotti said they may have to adjust those hours further.

For more local news, follow Julia LeBlanc on Twitter @JulialeblancNC9.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9