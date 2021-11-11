Angry Garlic and its Army veteran head chef serving meal on the house to those who served their country

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Even though he’s a veteran, deployed to Afghanistan ten years ago, there’s no way Angry Garlic Executive Chef Charlie Hughes was taking the holiday off.

“Veterans Day for me is all about giving back,” said Hughes. “I don’t care about anything for myself. I want to make sure that, especially the older guys, the ‘Nam vets, the Iraq War vets, the guys that went before me, I’m able to serve them.”

He’s serving customers, who had served their country, a lunch or dinner on the house.

Owner Jeff Rogers said, “In the past, we’ve always offered an appetizer or a pint of beer, but never offered a free meal. But we should have a long time ago.”

“If I lose money, I lose money,” he said. “Doesn’t matter. It’s not about making money on every single dish. It’s about giving a dish away just as a token of our appreciation.”

John Doyle, a Navy veteran from Baldwinsville and regular at Angry Garlic, made sure to take advantage of the offer.

“I had an easy time in the service,” Doyle said. “I’m thinking of the guys that didn’t. They’re the heroes.”

For people who lost their lives serving or never came home, Angry Garlic set up a table in their memory.