Anheuser-Busch to invest $1 billion across the US, including Baldwinsville plant

ST. LOUIS, MO (WSYR-TV) — Anheuser-Busch plans on pumping $1 billion dollars into the economy in major investments at its facilities across the U.S. over the next two years.

Anheuser-Busch says in 2021 it will invest $400 million into its 12 breweries, including the sprawling facility in Baldwinsville. The company says its brewery investments will include new seltzer brewing capabilities, new can lines, and investments in sustainability projects including solar panel installations and water treatment plant improvements.

The company recently announced its iconic brand, Budweiser Beer, would not advertise in this year’s Super Bowl, but instead, use the money it would have spent on the game for a COVID-19 vaccine education campaign in coordination with the Ad Council.

Anheuser-Bush says it’s invested $6 billion in its 127 facilities across 26 states in the past ten years.