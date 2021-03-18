Animal Adventure Park to welcome baby two-toed sloth this spring

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Animal Adventure Park is excited to announce two-toed sloths Ruby and Monroe are expecting a baby this spring, a first for the organization.

Courtesy: Animal Adventure Park

In January during the facility’s monthly health checks, an ultrasound was performed on Ruby after keepers noticed changes in her size and weight. Amazing imagery of a baby sloth was shown. Another ultrasound was done in March, showing the little one has grown quite a bit!

Two-toed sloths spend most of their time upside down, also give birth upside down! The Animal Adventure Park says they’ll document the events.

Gestation is approximately six months, so the baby sloth’s arrival is expected this spring.