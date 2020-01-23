Animal advocacy group ranks Rosamond Gifford Zoo one of the worst for elephants

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo has been ranked on a list of the top ten worst zoos for elephants by animal advocacy group In Defense of Animals.

The group claims the Rosamond Gifford Zoo uses elephants for breeding purposes, separating elephants who have been together for many years, and keeping elephants confined indoors during cold winter months.

The report is also calling on the zoo to shut down their elephant exhibits or plan to phase them out.

The Bronx Zoo was also on the list.

We have reached out to the zoo for a comment.

