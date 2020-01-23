1  of  2
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Opening arguments continue Big Game Bound

Animal advocacy group ranks Rosamond Gifford Zoo one of the worst for elephants

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rosamond Gifford Zoo has been ranked on a list of the top ten worst zoos for elephants by animal advocacy group In Defense of Animals.

The group claims the Rosamond Gifford Zoo uses elephants for breeding purposes, separating elephants who have been together for many years, and keeping elephants confined indoors during cold winter months. 

The report is also calling on the zoo to shut down their elephant exhibits or plan to phase them out.

The Bronx Zoo was also on the list.

We have reached out to the zoo for a comment.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected