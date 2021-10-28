Animal cruelty causes overload of cats at Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking to add a new furry member to your family, or know someone who is? The Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York is looking for people to adopt.

They have an overload of cats to choose from.

“When I brought him in I didn’t think he would make it through the night,” says Tom Adessa, Humane Law Enforcement Officer at Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY.

Lucky was found abandoned at a home in Auburn. He is just one of the several cats at the SPCA looking for a forever home.

“When I picked him up he was comatose. He looked straight ahead, he had no response. Pupils were dilated, but I brought him here, and we gave him food and water. He didn’t respond to that,” says Adessa.

Lucky was almost euthanized. But the SPCA decided to give Lucky another chance at life.

“A couple of thousand dollars later of vet bills, he bounced right back, real gregarious cat. He’s all up to date on his shots and everything,” says Adessa.

Lucky’s story is just one of so many.

“One other dog that came in, he’s a beautiful white pit bull, great disposition. He’s a cruelty case,” says Adessa.

Part of the reason for the overload of cats right now, is because a lot of the time owners allow their cats to roam the streets, becoming strays.

“More importantly during COVID a lot of people adopted cats and pets in general and now that things are starting to return back to normal, pets are being brought back which is a portion of this,” says Adessa.

A bigger portion is cats that are abandoned, turning into animal cruelty cases, and the SPCA wasn’t just overloaded with cats, but dogs too. However, just recently many of those dogs have been adopted. The SPCA is hoping to find more people willing to adopt.

Adessa also has some advice for current pet owners.

“If you have an animal and you find yourself in a situation where you might be moving. Contact someone or contact us so the animal doesn’t get abandoned and more importantly dogs and cats and especially cats, spay and neuter your pets. It helps them live longer and it will help control the population of cats,” says Adessa.

Click here if you’re interested in becoming a pet owner.