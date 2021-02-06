Animals at Utica Zoo cast Super Bowl predictions

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some animals from the Utica Zoo are getting in on fun of the big game.

Through enrichment activities, various animals at the Zoo will be making their picks for Sunday’s big game. The Zoo will be posting the results on its Facebook page.

“We offer our animals enrichment on a regular basis to reinforce their natural behaviors,” said Mark Simon, Visitor Experience and Marketing Manager at the Utica Zoo. “Enrichment is important for the mental and physical health of animals under conservation care. Whether it a favorite snack, a favorite toy, or even a cardboard box, our team of experienced animal care professionals always find unique ways to enrich the lives of our animals.”