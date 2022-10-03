SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It won’t be a hard-knock life if you go out and see Annie perform live at the Landmark Theatre from Tuesday, October 4 to Saturday, October 8.

The story about an orphan who reminds everyone that the sun will always shine, Annie, proves that hope and optimism can lead to a good life.

To purchase tickets for the show, click here.

According to Ticketmaster, shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. There will be a 2:00 p.m. matinee and an 8:00 p.m. show on Saturday, October 8.