The local civil rights movement is celebrated this week on the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s visit to Syracuse University.

King’s speech on July 15 was only weeks after his ‘I Have A Dream Speech’ in the midst of a huge civil rights movement, with Syracuse as a forefront for national discussion. Though racism was of great concern in the southern part of the country, segregation was widespread in Syracuse and other parts of the northeast as well.

King had multiple reasons to visit Syracuse. One of them was his close friendship with Dr. Charles Willie, the first African-American professor tenured at Syracuse University. King had also visited the city and given speeches here before. He was familiar with the city, its people, and its movements. King chose Syracuse as a place to shift the focus on segregation in the north, which he continued to do until his assassination.

