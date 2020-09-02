Onondaga County 4-H Events Go Virtual Amid COVID-19

One highlight of the New York State Fair has always been the 4-H program that allows kids to show their animals in a big arena. Unfortunately this year’s fair wasn’t possible, but Onondaga County 4-H has found a way to keep the tradition alive.

Smaller shows and competitions featured kids demonstrating their knowledge of grooming, caring for, and handling dairy calves, birds, rabbits and horses. The year-long 4-H program is a great way for children to learn, understand and educate others on the importance of animals right here in our community.

To learn more about the 4H program at the Cornell Cooperative Extension Onondaga County, visit CCEOnondaga.org and click on 4H.