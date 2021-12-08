Annual American Indian holiday craft fair returns to Turning Stone

ONEIDA NATION (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida Indian Nation announced the return of its Annual American Indian Holiday Craft Fair at Turning Stone Resort and Casino on Wednesday.

This year’s event will take place December 11 and 12 and guests can explore handmade items created by ONeida Indian Nation members and other Native American artisans across the region.

The craft fair will take place at the same time as the resort’s Gingerbread Village installation, a holiday tradition that will be open to the public.

This year’s craft fair will host a variety of vendors, all showcasing traditional Native American art forms passed from generation to generation. Holiday shoppers will find something for every loved one on their gift-giving list, including handmade American Indian jewelry, beadwork, carvings, artwork, textiles, ceramics and more.

The Annual American Indian Holiday Craft Fair will be located in the Events Center Corridor at Turning Stone and open to guests between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Parking is free and available in the parking garage or any of the resort’s parking lots.