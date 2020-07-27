Annual Boy Scouts Boy Power Event Goes Virtual

The Boy Scouts of America pride themselves on leadership, adventure and character and they hope those three characteristics will help elevate their largest annual fundraiser online this year.

The 52nd annual Boy Power event is not only online but open to the public too. The Boy Scouts of America is migrating their fundraiser to a Zoom event featuring NFL Giants Legend and Broadcaster Phil Simms.

The event is happening on Wednesday, July 29th at 7pm and will honor Jim Breuer. To register and support the event, visit CNYScouts.org/Boypower for more information.