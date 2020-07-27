Annual Boy Scouts Boy Power Event Goes Virtual

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Boy Scouts of America pride themselves on leadership, adventure and character and they hope those three characteristics will help elevate their largest annual fundraiser online this year.

The 52nd annual Boy Power event is not only online but open to the public too. The Boy Scouts of America is migrating their fundraiser to a Zoom event featuring NFL Giants Legend and Broadcaster Phil Simms.

The event is happening on Wednesday, July 29th at 7pm and will honor Jim Breuer. To register and support the event, visit CNYScouts.org/Boypower for more information.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected