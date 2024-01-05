(WSYR-TV) — The legendary Corvette Raffle at CBA has become a staple of the community, but time for this year’s drawing is running out. Director of special events and programs Heidi Monsour is telling us how you can take home the car of your dreams.

Christian Brothers Academy is giving away a 2023 Artic White Corvette Stingray or $40,000 cash Jan. 12.

Tickets are $10 each, 3 for $20 or 10 for $50, available from CBA families or online at CBASyracuse.org.

The annual fundraiser provides financial aid for worthy students and help to bridge the gap between tuition and the actual cost of a CBA education. The car can be seen in the showroom at West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.