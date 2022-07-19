(WSYR-TV) — Chocolate can be a great motivator, and this year, it’s a big part of the event that’s benefiting Kelleigh’s Cause, an organization created to raise money and awareness on a rare condition called arteriovenous malformation.

Kelleigh Gustafson was diagnosed with the cureless condition when she was just four years old, and ever since, her parents have made a commitment to raising awareness on the disease.

“We wanted to get out, we wanted to educate, we wanted to raise awareness, and we wanted to raise money for research,” says Lori Gustafson, Kelleigh’s mother and organizer of Kelleigh’s Cause.

Because the condition is so rare, it is often not talked about by physicians or nurses. Many people don’t even know the condition exists. Through the annual Chocolate Challenge event, Kelleigh’s Cause has been able to support cutting-edge research for arteriovenous malformation. Lori says Kelleigh has made it her mission to do the same in her everyday life.

Organizers of the event decided they wanted to add a little extra something special to the prizes at the end of the event, and that’s how they landed on something almost everybody likes: chocolate.

Participants in the walk/run get chocolate bars, chocolate milk, and other chocolate-flavored treats. There will also be medals, mugs, shirts, and more.

The race will take place Saturday, July 23 beginning at 8 a.m. Participants can sign up for the 5k walk, 5k run, or 10k run.

For more information and to sign up, visit ChocolateChallenge.org.