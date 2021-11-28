Annual Christmas tree shopping at Luchsinger’s connects generations

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some people are adding Christmas trees to the already long list of items facing shortages and price increases this year, but even though the costs may change, some traditions will always stay the same.

For Michael Pettinato of Fayetteville, that’s exactly the case. Ever since he was a young boy, he and his family would take a trip to Luchsinger’s Christmas Trees in Lafayette every year to pick the perfect one.

“I grew up not too far from here in Pompey so we just make the trek here,” Pettinato said. “We used to buy from Erin’s father. Now, I have my own two and we’re continuing the tradition.”

Erin Luchsinger Hull, now the owner and operator of Luchsinger’s, is carrying on her family’s legacy and making the holidays full of joy for families near and far.

I asked my father this morning, he said 1967 is when we opened. I think we started off with a dozen trees outside on a spit rail, obviously before my time. It’s grown ever since then. Erin Luchsinger Hull, Owner & Operator, Luchsinger’s Christmas Trees

What started as a dozen Christmas trees has transformed to a barn full of 500 Fraser, Concolor, Douglas, Canaan and Balsam fir trees, lined up row by row.

“It’s nice to see those same families,” Luchsinger Hull said. “A lot of them I grew up with because I’ve been working here since I was 10 or 12-years-old. So, I knew them as a young kid and now we have families, the kids, and it’s just so much fun to see everyone’s family grow and mature and have a great time here at least once a year.”

Families can enjoy the ease of the tradition, while staff at Luchsinger’s take a little hustle out of the holiday bustle.

Every tree at Luchsinger’s is pre-cut and under cover, keeping the snowy elements off the trees and you. It’s a full-service operation where workers will trim, bail, drill and load your Christmas tree onto your car.

“Some people want to go out and cut their tree and that’s absolutely okay, but some people don’t want to do that,” Luchsinger Hull explained. “We are full service. Our motto is you don’t have to touch that tree until you’re home.”

Despite the nation tree shortage, Luchsinger’s has plenty ready to be sold. The owner says pricing is about the same as last year, only increasing each tree by a couple of dollars to compensate for things like fuel and labor costs.

Learn more about Luchsinger’s Christmas Trees by clicking here.