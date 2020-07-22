Annual CNY Bike Giveaway Changing Things Up This Year

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The CNY Bike Giveaway has been an annual tradition but since COVID-19, Jan Maloff is switching things up from his usual December event. This year they are partnering with the Syracuse Police Department and Syracuse Teachers Association to pair eligible kids with bicycles.   

You can drop off a bike Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26 at Drivers Village, located at 5885 Circle Drive East in Cicero from 9am –4pm.  The repaired bicycles will be given away to families in need at 9:00am on August 25 at the A. Dewitt Memorial Funeral Home, located at 4612 South Salina Street in Syracuse.  

To learn more you can visit CNYFamilyBike.org 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected