Annual CNY Bike Giveaway Changing Things Up This Year

The CNY Bike Giveaway has been an annual tradition but since COVID-19, Jan Maloff is switching things up from his usual December event. This year they are partnering with the Syracuse Police Department and Syracuse Teachers Association to pair eligible kids with bicycles.

You can drop off a bike Saturday and Sunday, July 25 and 26 at Drivers Village, located at 5885 Circle Drive East in Cicero from 9am –4pm. The repaired bicycles will be given away to families in need at 9:00am on August 25 at the A. Dewitt Memorial Funeral Home, located at 4612 South Salina Street in Syracuse.

To learn more you can visit CNYFamilyBike.org