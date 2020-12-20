Annual CNY Bike Giveaway shatters original goal, giving out more than 2,000 bikes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For weeks, organizers of the annual CNY Bike Giveaway have been worried they weren’t going to have enough bikes to give out this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to the community’s selfless giving, they exceeded that goal. On Saturday, 2,300 bikes were given out to members of the community.

But, the giveaway offers families more than just a few bikes. Syracuse sisters, Bailey and Carma Colvin, were in for a surprise when they arrived to the giveaway Saturday afternoon.

“It means a lot because I actually didn’t think I was getting a bike today,” said Bailey, who’s 12 years old.

Walking hand-in-hand with their Grandma Beth and youngest sister Empriss, Bailey and Carma thought they were just donating their bikes they grew out of.

I like it because I like giving to people and I like receiving because when you do good things, you get good stuff. I like it because you can give to people in need a bike, and get exercise! Carma Colvin, 9-years-old

Now, the family of four can do that together. They said they’re looking forward to the quality time their new bikes will provide.

“It means a lot, especially with everything going on now. A lot of people are out of work, or their hours got cut, so it means a lot,” said Beth Collins, the girls’ grandmother.

The Colvin sisters not only received a new ride, but they’re learning some valuable lessons that will last a lifetime.

It’s so important to give because a lot of people out there don’t have homes like we do, or don’t have bikes or can’t do anything. So, with us donating our bikes and giving, it’s going to help children understand the concept of giving. Bailey Colvin, 12-years-old

The organizer of the CNY Bike Giveaway, Jan Maloff, said donations came flooding in towards the end of the bike collection at the NYS Fairgrounds.

Maloff wants to thank the community for spreading the word and generosity to meet this year’s goal.