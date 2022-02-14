LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – More than 110 runners braved the cold winds on Saturday for the annual Cupid’s Chase 5K at Onondaga Lake Park.

Last year, the nationwide event was forced to go virtual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race supports Community Options, a non-profit organization that raises funds and awareness for those with developmental disabilities.

Organizers said it’s their largest fundraiser of the year and every dollar that’s raised counts. This year, the community raised more than $7,500.

“All of the funds today are going to go right back to the individuals that we serve. It’s going to be used for repairs on the homes, helping them with services through employment…anything we can do for the individuals that goes back to them. It’s a great cause.” Zachary petrie, executive director, community options

NewsChannel 9’s Kate Thornton led the countdown for the runners, joggers and walkers.

You can learn more about Community Options by clicking here.