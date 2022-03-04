SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The National Ukrainian home of Syracuse started their fourth annual fish fry Friday.

The fish fry runs every Friday through Lent, but this year, Ukrainian home President Nykola Lucak says the funds raised are more important than ever.

“We started a fundraiser downstairs to receive goods to send to Ukraine, things like personal items, food, dry foods, things like that that will be shipping over to Ukraine.”

“It’s absolutely amazing just to see how many people come through,” he said, “Even just to buy a small Ukrainian flag that they can put on the dashboard of their car or something on their desk wear T-shirt that’s got a Ukrainian symbol that is on it.”

As a line snaked throughout the Ukrainian home just minutes after they opened at 4:30. Lucak says the outpouring of community support has made the situation back home easier to process.

“It’s amazing just to see the support and even people just sending us messages on social media saying, hey, we support you,” he said.

“Driving down 690 and you see Billboard saying, we support Ukraine and stand strong with Ukraine.”

The Fish Fry Fridays run every Friday at the Syracuse National Ukrainian home throughout Lent and are available to all members of the community.