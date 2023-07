(WSYR-TV) — For over forty years, the Holiday in Homer has entertained the masses of Central New York. This Saturday, it is back.

The day of fun will feature 75+ vendors, food, horse drawn carriage rides, free children’s entertainment, a quilt show, raffles and more fun for the whole family to enjoy.

The 42nd Holiday In Homer Festival will take place on the Church Green in the heart of Homer this Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Learn more at holidayinhomer.org.