(WSYR-TV)– Assemblyman Al Stirpe, is set to host the 16th annual Lifesavers Blood Drive on July 19.

The event is working with the American Red Cross. All donations will be used to treat a variety of medical conditions including cancer, leukemia, sickle cell disease, anemia, severe burns and trauma, internal bleeding, premature births and blood transfusions.

The drive will take place at Driver’s Village in Cicero from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“The pandemic has exacerbated the blood supply shortage, making it even more important for eligible New Yorkers to roll up their sleeves and give the gift of life,” says Stirpe. “Donations from residents who’ve recovered from COVID-19 are especially important, as this can help people currently battling the virus.”

There will also be live music during the event, a full list is provided below:

Dick Ford 10 a.m. Maris Ellyn Troiano 11 a.m. Mark Nanni 12 p.m. Jo Anne Bakeman & Mark Hoffman 1 p.m. Jeff Unaitis 2 p.m. Colin Aberdeen 3 p.m. Modafferi 4 p.m. Ronnie Leigh 5 p.m. Joey Nigro-Nilsen & John Nilsen 6 p.m. Donna Colton & Sam Troublemaker 7 p.m. Times for the performances

For further information on the donating process, visit the American Red Cross website and if you have questions in regard to the event, you can contact Stirpe’s office at 315-452-1115, or send an email at StirpeA@nyassembly.gov.