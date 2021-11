LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Runners in Liverpool made some room for extra helpings at Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday.

The local Liverpool Turkey Trot raises money for local charities, from Tully all the way to Watertown.

Runners ranged in age from five to 80, plus there was a dog walk.

The race returned in person after a virtual event last year and the annual run has been going on for the last seven years.

Organizers call it one of the biggest charity turkey trots in New York State.