ONEIDA LAKE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida Lake Walleye Derby is back this weekend, and it starts at 12 a.m. on Saturday, May 7.

Oneida Lake will be packed with boats and fishing poles Saturday and Sunday as contestants try to win a variety of competitions, including catching the largest walleye. The event, which is hosted by the Chittenango Lions Club, will raise money for several local and international organizations. Their goal is to raise up to $12,000.

“It’s a good cause and fishing is a good sport. People love to do it, it’s a great family time. We’ve been here this morning and we’ve had a number of people go out, and I know we’ll have a number go out late tonight. So, it’s just a fun activity and it’s a good cause, and from what they tell me, walleye are a pretty good darn eating fish,” said Bruce Hall, the derby director.

If you want to participate in the event, you need to preregister. It costs $20 per participant. It ends on Sunday, May 8 at 3 p.m.