Annual ornament drive brings holiday cheer to 1,000 CNY residents this year

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Making spirits merry and bright, Regan’s Acts of Kindness will distribute donated ornaments to more than 1,000 Central New Yorkers during the holiday season.
The annual 2020 Regan’s Ornament Drive was off to a slow start this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the help of social media and an Amazon Wish List, donations poured in with as much as 36 boxes being delivered in just one day!
Ornaments will be given to babies born at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital, Albany Medical Center in Albany, and Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington, Massachusetts. Children who are patients at Golisano Children’s Hospital, the Upstate Cancer Center, and Joslin Diabetes Center in Syracuse will also receive an ornament. And spreading holiday cheer even further, ornaments will be handed out at Nottingham Assisted and Independent Living, Vera House, McKinley Brighton Elementary School, and Tillie’s Touch.
Photos courtesy Kelly Shetsky
Regan’s Acts of Kindness is a charity organization started in 2018 in remembrance of Regan Shetsky, a bright, spunky, fun-loving 3-year-old, who was hit by a car and killed in her nursery school parking lot in Eastwood. Her family and friends continue to spread smiles in her honor. For more information, visit RegansActsOfKindness.com.
