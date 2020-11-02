Annual Our Lady of Pompei spaghetti supper sold out

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Election Day tradition has already sold out before Election Day!

The spaghetti supper at Our Lady of Pompei has sold out after customers pre-ordered 1,000 meals. The pandemic forced organizers to convert to drive-thru and delivery.

Customers can pick up their orders at the school on Election Day. You’re asked to stay in your car and wear a mask.