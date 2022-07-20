(WSYR-TV) — A bike ride is a classic leisurely summer activity, but thanks to The Rescue Mission, you can bike and help the community at the same time.

This year, they’re holding a bike, run, and parade next weekend to feed the people of Central New York.

This is the annual Rescue Mission fundraiser, complete with a 5k walk/run, bike races of all lengths, and a new two-mile bike parade for little ones and families.

To take part in the parade, kids can decorate their bikes and ride down the parkway. The Rescue Mission is asking folks to register their kids (for free) or families ($10) in advance for the bike parade.

The goal is raising enough funds to prepare 40,000 meals for the community throughout the year. Every dollar raised by the event this year goes right back into feeding and taking care of our neighbors here across Central New York.

Along with feeding the community, The Rescue Mission supplies beds and shelter, supplies clothing to those in need, and runs the Thrifty Shopper thrift stores. All these services provide hope for a better future for our neighbors.

Over the last three months, there has been an increase in people at The Rescue Mission shelter. Along with this, they’re also providing over 200 meals each day. Needs have increased this summer and over the last six months, so now is a great time to come out and support our local Rescue Mission.

For more information and to register, visit RideandRun.org or call 315-423-8247.