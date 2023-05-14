ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The annual Spring Plant Sale is coming back to the Ithaca Farmers Market this week.

On Friday, May 19, members of the community are invited to attend the plant sale from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Steamboat Landing. Admission is free, and visitors are encouraged to bring carts or wagons to transport their new plants to their cars.

The sale will feature over 30 local vendors and gardening groups. The vendors and groups will be offering their gardening expertise along with an array of plants for sale. Plants for sale will include hanging baskets, heirloom vegetables, specialty roses, herbs, fruit crops, trees, succulents, houseplants, and more.

The Spring Plant sale is organized by the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tompkins County. The first Spring Plant Sale was in 1982. Master gardeners from the CCE and other gardening groups will be present at the sale to offer gardening advice.

For a full list of plant sale vendors, you can visit this page on the CCE Tompkins website.