(WSYR-TV) — The third week in July on Tipperary Hill is the traditional Irish fest at the Saint Patrick’s Church. The Saint Patrick’s Irish Festival is back after a two-year pandemic pause. Event emcee John Dalgety discusses what’s to come this weekend.

It’s the 29th annual festival, and they’re trying to not change too much, making sure to highlight everyone’s favorite aspects of the celebration. The festival showcases Irish heritage and its commitment to give back to the community. It’s a good time for the whole family with food, drinks, and gambling.

John recommends wearing green for anyone who wishes to attend. The festival is on Friday and Saturday, featuring Irish music and dance, gambling, raffles, and more. The festival is expecting more new faces than previous years, and a hopefully triumphant return to a more normal, in-person event.

The festival is Friday July 15 from 5:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. and Saturday July 16 from 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on 216 N. Lowell Ave in Tipperary Hill, Syracuse.