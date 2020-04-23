Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Annual St. Sophia’s Greek Fest postponed to August

St. Sophia’s Greek Cultural Festival _-7121910394967800483

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Sophia’s Greek Cultural Festival in Syracuse, N.Y. slated for June 11-14, 2020 has been postponed until August 13-16, 2020.

The Festival Committee is saddened to announce this news, as many patrons look forward to
the start of summer with this premier cultural event.

We held out on making this decision as long as we could, but we realize the health and safety of our volunteers and patrons is our top priority. Your patience, understanding, and continued support are deeply appreciated. We eagerly hope to see all of you later this summer in August to celebrate our 47th Annual Greek Festival.

Peter Lemoniades, St. Sophia’s Greek Festival Chairman

Any updates can be found on the Syracuse Greek Festival web site and on LocalSYR.com

