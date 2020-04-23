Annual St. Sophia’s Greek Fest postponed to August

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Sophia’s Greek Cultural Festival in Syracuse, N.Y. slated for June 11-14, 2020 has been postponed until August 13-16, 2020.
The Festival Committee is saddened to announce this news, as many patrons look forward to
the start of summer with this premier cultural event.
We held out on making this decision as long as we could, but we realize the health and safety of our volunteers and patrons is our top priority. Your patience, understanding, and continued support are deeply appreciated. We eagerly hope to see all of you later this summer in August to celebrate our 47th Annual Greek Festival.Peter Lemoniades, St. Sophia’s Greek Festival Chairman
Any updates can be found on the Syracuse Greek Festival web site and on LocalSYR.com
