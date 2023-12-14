SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has released that wildlife managers with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will start working again beginning the week of Dec. 18.

The City of Syracuse will be one of several local municipalities completing deer damage management with the USDA this winter. Work will be done from December through March 2024.

“The City is continuing targeted removal of deer this season in response to public health and safety concerns,” stated the Mayor’s office.

This program is in place to help impact deer overpopulation, deer-vehicle accidents, gardens, parks, public health risks like Lyme Disease and more.

The wildlife managers will do their work at night between dusk and dawn. All of the sites are closed to the public when work is being done.

“No wildlife management officer should be accessing private property without permission. Residents should call 911 if you see suspicious activity on public or private property at any time,” the mayor’s office said.

Suitable sites meeting strict New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) criteria were identified on the east, west and south sides of the city. Only DEC-permitted sites will be accessed, where explicit written permission from the property owners has been provided. All sites are either private or closed to public access when work is conducted, according to the Mayor’s office.

For the city’s frequently asked questions sheet, click HERE or call the Syracuse Parks Department at 315-473-4330.

More information about Syracuse’s Tick and Deer Management Plan is at HERE.