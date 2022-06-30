MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of Manlius announced the return of their annual summer musical on Tuesday. The town is bringing “Into the Woods” to the Fayetteville-Manlius High School Auditorium on July 21, 22, and 23.

The musical marks the summer production’s return after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The first summer production by the Town of Manlius dates back to 1976.

Their production of “Into the Woods” is directed by Joseph Spado and choreographed by Marisa Guzmán-Colegrove, with music direction by Shawn Hebert. The full Manlius Musical Orchestra will also bring the late Stephen Sondheim’s scores to life.

Director Joseph Spado (center) works with William Zino (Baker), Sadie Fridley (Cinderella), Ilsa Denton (Florinda), and CJ Roche (Cinderella’s Prince)

Hayden Frisbie (Little Red Ridinghood), Sadie Fridley (Cinderella), William Zino (Baker) work with Into the Woods director Joseph Spado

Director Joseph Spado and actor William Zino (Baker)

Conductor Joshua Corcoran (center) rehearses with the Manlius Musical Orchestra

The town will host performances at 7 p.m. on July 21, 22, and 23. Tickets can be bought online and cost $15 for adults between 13 and 64 and $13 for those 12 and younger or 65 and older.