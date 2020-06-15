Annual Vera House Elder Abuse Conference goes virtual

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Monday, June 15 marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and Vera House is taking action to protect those in our community.

For the first time in 23 years, Vera House is hosting their annual Elder Abuse Conference online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But even with the restrictions of having to move the conference to a virtual platform, the relevance of elder abuse awareness has not gone away.

“We can’t not do something. This is relevant. This is an important issue, elder abuse, and we don’t want to lose sight of that,” said Lori DiCaprio-Lee, Vera House’s ID Theft and Outreach Coordinator.

This year’s theme is serving older adults during times of isolation.

“We’re living in this COVID-19 pandemic, but older adults at any time can potentially be isolated. So, we wanted to talk about that as a larger, broader topic,” said DiCaprio-Lee.

Instead of the one day, in-person event, the conference is now spread over the course of two-and-a-half weeks, starting on June 15 going until June 30.

There will be eight presenters from local agencies or services hosting different workshops.

Then on Tuesday, June 30, there will be a facilitated dialogue where all of the speakers from the presentations will engage in a round table discussion with a Q&A portion.

Topics covered will include:

Scams and social isolation

Reaching older adults with and without technology

Elder abuse 101

Court challenges during COVID-19

Self-care

Local services and resources

The conference is typically geared towards individuals who work with or provide services to the elder community, but this year Vera House is encouraging anyone impacted to register.

This topic this year is certainly timely because we’re all living in this pandemic. It doesn’t matter what our age is. We’re all living through this and all of us to some extent are feeling some sort of social isolation. So, this is a way to reach everyone. Lori DiCaprio-Lee, Vera House’s ID Theft and Outreach Coordinator

Because this year’s conference is online, it’s free for anyone to sign up.

You can find more information on the sessions and register here.

