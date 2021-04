CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Annual Walleye Fishing Derby on Oneida Lake is taking place on Saturday, May 1, and Sunday, May 2.

Entry tickets cost $20 and must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 30th.

The first place winner this year will receive a $2,000 prize.

Mask wearing and social distancing will be enforced. For more information visit their website.